Constant Contact Review

Constant Contact is an online contact management service with options to follow-up with your contacts via an email newsletter, promotion, event invitation, or to send them online surveys – an easy way to connect with your possible (or existing) customers and find out what you could do to improve their experience with your company.

Some of Constant Contact‘s main features:



Email Personalization option (you can define what name/address/email to use for sending the emails as it is mandatory to include in each email your complete address – CAN SPAM act – email has to be verified before using it through Constant Contact)

Option to Preview emails and send test emails to a designated address

Spell check (12 languages) and anti-spam check (based on spam rules)

Option to schedule the delivery of the email (send immediatelly, or set up to send at specific dates/times)

Possibility to choose from over 200 email newsletter templates

Option to use your own HTML code for the email template

It generates automatically text versions (you don’t have to define a HTML and a text version, only HTML will suffice)

You can integrate PayPal click-to-buy option (uses the PayPal api)

Option to set up Amazon ASIN promotion

Possibility to import a list of contacts (automatic from a .csv file, or manual copy/paste list of emails – email addresses that you add are not checked for validity by sending a confirmation email)

Microsoft® Outlook® & Outlook Express® Quick Import plug-in

Insert visitor sign-up form option (only one sign-up form per account, which is a problem if you have more than one website)

Create up to 15 custom fields with information saved from contacts

Bounces are processed automatically

List can be segmented based on filters

“Do not mail” list with users that will never receive an email again from you

Host up to 5 images free (premium image hosting is paid separately)

Open & Click tracking

Sent email archive (hosted by Constant Contact)

SafeUnsubscribe management with Unsubscribe comments box

“Send page to a friend” link, “Refer a Friend” banner

Free phone, email, chat support

Pricing information (contact their online website for updated pricing):



Email List Size Monthly Fee No. of Contacts Email Plan Email Plus Plan 0-500 $20 $45 501-2,500 $35 $60 2,501-5,000 $55 $80 5,001-10,000 $85 $110 10,000+ Call for Special Pricing

Constant Contact also offers a free account however that’s a trial for 60 days. During that time you can test-drive basically all the features of the Email Plus plan, but when that expires you must either pay for a tier or just stop using them and move your contacts elsewhere. Below is a fine-grain comparison between the 3 paid tiers they have – pricing information is the same as the one presented above, however the Personal Marketer plan starts at almost $120/month.

FEATURE Email Email Plus Personal Marketer Unlimited Email Campaigns. Professional-looking email campaigns like newsletters, press releases, coupons, and more. YES YES YES Contact Management and List Building Tools YES YES YES Reporting. Detailed tracking and reporting on all of your campaigns, with tips on what to do next. See everything from campaign highlights down to every action: who clicked, opened, forwarded, and shared your emails. Plus Campaigns also provide stats on purchases, registrations, redemptions, new customer growth, and more. YES YES YES Image and File Storage 1GB 2GB Unlimited Number of Users 1 3 10 Free Coaching and Support YES YES YES Plus Campaigns. Event registration, facebook promotion, local deals, survey campaigns and more that include email, an online landing page, and end-to-end reporting. Available for purchase Unlimited Unlimited Event Promotion & Registration $50 per use YES YES Facebook Promotions $50 per use YES YES Surveys $50 per use YES YES Coupons $50 per use YES YES Donations $50 per use YES YES Local Deals $50 per use YES YES Quick Start. Let one of our experts get you started by uploading and segmenting your contacts, setting you up for list growth, and designing a customized template for you $199 $199 YES Facebook and Instagram Photo Integration NO YES YES Campaign Design. We’ll design an email using elements from your website – your logo, color scheme and links to key web and social media pages. Not available for Plus Campaigns. NO YES YES Autoresponders. Set up a series of personalized, pre-scheduled emails that will be sent to a contact after they are added to a list. Use an autoresponder to welcome new contacts, introduce your business, send educational information, showcase a product or service, inform members/donors, and more. NO YES YES Personal Marketing Manager. A single point of contact who executes your Toolkit marketing activities, advises you on marketing best-practices, and helps you improve results. NO NO YES Dedicated Assistance NO NO YES Design and Formatting Service NO NO YES Best Practices Consultation NO NO YES Contact Management and List Growth Service NO NO YES